NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday Should Be Nuggets’ ‘Top Priority’ On Trade Market This Summer, Per ‘Hoops Habit’

The Denver Nuggets may have managed to turn themselves into legitimate playoff contenders in the deep Western Conference, but most people still don’t see them on the same level as powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Nuggets need another superstar that would complement franchise cornerstones Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

One of the potential trade targets for the Nuggets in the 2020 NBA offseason is Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans. Of all the superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer, James Siegle of Fansided’s Hoops Habit believes that the Nuggets should make Holiday their “top priority” as he would give them a third superstar with “less of an insane salary and trade cost.”

“Jrue Holiday is a veteran stuck amongst a young, rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans core, and he’s already been linked to Denver in multiple trade rumors. He’s widely regarded as one of the game’s best two-way guards, which would be refreshing for this Nuggets’ backcourt, which currently consists of two very one-sided players. Holiday is averaging 19.6 points 6.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from deep. Offensively, he plays well at either guard spot and would be a swell fit next to Murray.”

Aside from giving them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, Holiday would also boost the Nuggets’ defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 12 in the league, allowing 107.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Though he’s only 6’3, Holiday is capable of guarding bigger guards and could handle tough defensive assignments every game.

Holiday isn’t expected to have a hard time building chemistry with Murray and Jokic. In his time with the Pelicans, Holiday has learned how to share the court with a ball-dominant guard like Rajon Rondo and an All-Star caliber big man like Anthony Davis. The veteran point guard may haven’t shown any indication that he already wants out of New Orleans, but at this point in his NBA career, he would be better off playing for an NBA team that has a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title than wasting his prime years on a rebuilding team.

Compared to other NBA superstars, Siegle thinks that the Nuggets could acquire Holiday without sacrificing Murray or Michael Porter Jr. In the potential deal with the Pelicans, Siegle suggested that the Nuggets could simply offer a trade package that includes multiple future first-round picks or young players like Bol Bol and PJ Dozier.