Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Blocked Her Attempt To Buy Her Own House In Shocking New Divorce Paperwork

The 'Very Cavallari' star alleges that her ex is trying to 'punish' her.

Kristin Cavallari claims her estranged husband Jay Cutler is trying to stop her from buying a new house for her to live in with their three children as a way to “punish” her.

A few days after making a chummy divorce announcement on Instagram, the celebrity couple filed new papers in court this week, Entertainment Tonight reports. According to documents obtained by the celebrity news site, in Kristin’s response to Jay’s sealed filing, she alleged that the former NFL star is refusing to allow their finance manager to release the funds she needs to buy a new home, a process the Very Cavallari star started in late 2019 and paused when the couple decided to once again try to work on their marriage.

In the new paperwork, Kristin claims that Jay previously did not “object” to her plans for a new home purchase and that she had even found a house that she liked before putting the plan on hold.

Once they decided to move forward with a divorce, Kristin notes that in talks last month they discussed child custody and living arrangements. The reality star decided to resume her house-hunting based on Jay’s “lack of objection” when she did so last fall.

In a series of bombshell allegations, Kristin revealed that Jay told her “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds.” Kristin added that Jay also informed her “he was not going to be leaving the marital residence,” and that she feels this is his way of “punishing” her. The Uncommon James founder alleged this is “typical” of her ex’s behavior towards her.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Jay reportedly has concerns that his soon-to-be ex-wife will decide to relocate back to the Los Angeles area, where she lived during her high school years and early 20s. It is unclear where Kristin was house hunting.

In addition to the house-buying drama, the new divorce paperwork also alleges that Jay makes “inappropriate statements” to and about Kristin in front of their three minor children.

The exes are currently sharing their family home in Nashville as they swap back and forth every three days to co-parent kids Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4, according to People.

While their original divorce announcement teased a “loving” split, a source close to the couple told People that Kristin and Jay only discuss things “related to the kids” now.