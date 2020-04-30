Tahlia Hall Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Sexy Yellow Plaid Bikini: ‘Staying Hydrated’

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a racy snap with her fans. The model flashed her fit figure while revealing that she’s been working on staying hydrated.

In the sexy snapshot, Tahlia looked like a blond bombshell wearing nothing but a skimpy yellow and black plaid bikini. The top hugged her abundant cleavage tightly and showcased her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of small earrings and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

She posed in a doorway with one hand on the wall next to her and the other holding a white water bottle. She pushed her hip to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Tahlia’s long, golden locks were parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands the fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink blush and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

She accentuated her features further with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with soft pink lipstick.

Tahlia’s 529,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 21,000 times within the first six hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 400 remarks about the pic.

“[There] are not words to describe how beautiful you are,” one follower wrote.

“Thousands of stars are in the sky but you are the one in front of my eyes,” another stated.

“You are so beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“The stars, the moon, and the sun are minor to me because you shine brighter than all of them,” a fourth comment read.

Tahlia’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her in racy little outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, plunging tops, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently delighted her followers when she posed in a red crop top and a pair of black thong panties. To date, that snap has earned more than 33,000 likes and over 570 comments.