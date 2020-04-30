‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Willow Lays It Out For Chase

Chase and Willow are facing a tough conversation during Thursday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that as she visits their apartment to collect her things, she will face Chase and make it clear that his actions have broken her heart.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Chase was at the apartment thinking about the conversation he had with his brother Finn. As viewers saw, Finn pushed his brother to find Willow and fix what he had done, coming clean about faking the affair with Sasha. Before Chase could sort through this advice, Willow showed up.

Unfortunately, it seems that Chase will choose not to tell Willow the truth. The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that the two will talk, but they will not manage to smooth things over.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Chase even edges toward telling her that he didn’t really hook up with Sasha. After Willow “caught” them initially, both Chase and Sasha clearly felt awful about what they had done. However, Chase insisted that this was what they had to do and it appears he will stick with that assertion.

As the two talk, Willow will end up telling Chase something that will probably knock him flat. She will tell him that at this point, she just does not have any more room in her heart to hurt. While this will not come as a surprise to Chase, the way she words this will probably crush him knowing how much he is hurting her with this.

Chase has watched Willow work through a lot of grief in the past few months. Now, she believes the love of her life cheated on her with her best friend. Neither Willow or Michael have stopped to consider the idea that Chase and Sasha faked this fling, believing that they were doing it for the greater good.

As much as Chase loves Willow, General Hospital spoilers hint that he will stand firm on letting her think he cheated on her. SheKnows Soaps indicates that this upcoming conversation will be a debate between Willow and Chase in some sense. While the conversation will likely be intense, it seems unlikely that Chase will say anything particularly harsh or hurtful given how badly he feels and how much he loves her.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sasha will face Carly’s wrath. There are some hints that Carly may end up seeing through this cheating set up just like Finn did, but that’s not known for certain yet. Viewers will also see Michael tear into Nelle and General Hospital spoilers indicate that all of these conversations will be heated, but seemingly without any real resolutions.