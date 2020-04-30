Mike Pence’s Wife Said He Wasn’t Told Of Mayo Clinic’s Mask Policy Until After Visit, Contradicting Hospital

Karen Pence said that her husband was not told of the coronavirus mask policy at the Mayo Clinic until after his visit this week — directly contradicting a series of statements from the hospital that the vice president was told beforehand that he should wear a mask.

Mike Pence drew controversy this week when he paid a visit to the Minnesota clinic without proper face covering, the only member of the delegation not to wear a mask. Pence was seen meeting with doctors, patients, and staff with no covering on his face, going against the recommendation of health experts who warn that the coronavirus can spread easily and that wearing a face mask is necessary to reduce the risk of transmission.

The Mayo Clinic had previously posted guidelines requiring that all people inside the hospital wear masks.

“All patients, visitors and staff are required to wear a mask to decrease the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Please bring your own face mask or covering to wear while at Mayo Clinic,” read the guidance on the official Mayo Clinic website.

After the controversial visit and the criticism it generated for Pence, the Mayo Clinic took to Twitter to say that the vice president had been informed of the policy before the visit. The tweet was later deleted, but a screenshot was published in a report from CNBC.

In an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Karen Pence appeared to contradict this statement, saying her husband did not know about the policy until after the visit had ended. She claimed that wearing a mask prevents the spread of the virus, and because the vice president knew he did not have COVID-19, he did not wear a mask.

Karen Pence on Mike not wearing a mask at Mayo Clinic: "Wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease, & knowing that he doesn't have Covid-19, he didn't wear one. It was actually after he left Mayo that he found out they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/aVWmr6BsKP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2020

As the Indianapolis Star noted, the Mayo Clinic reiterated on Thursday that Pence was made aware of the policy before his visit. Many others have still criticized Pence, who is head of the nation’s coronavirus task force, for not having researched the hospital’s policy or worn a mask in accordance with the guidelines published weeks ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump had also said at the time the CDC recommendation was first published that he would likely not be wearing a mask in public, angering some critics who said the president was setting the wrong example. Many states have adopted similar policies that require people to wear face coverings in public spaces, especially where they are in closer proximity to others.