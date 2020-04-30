Genesis Lopez Pulls Down Tiny Crop Top & Teases Cleavage In Flirty Instagram Update

Genesis Lopez heated up Instagram with an update that saw her looking feminine and sexy in a tiny crop top and a pair of thong bikini bottoms. The model shared a couple of snaps of her striking sexy poses wearing the enticing set in her home.

Genesis’s outfit flashed plenty of her bronze skin. The set was made from a sheer yellow fabric that featured small polka dots. The top had off-the-shoulder sleeves and an incredible low-cut neckline with a titillating keyhole. The sides of the bottoms tied into loopy bows at the sides of her hips, calling attention to her feminine curves.

The model’s update consisted of two snapshots that saw her sitting on her feet on the floor in her home. One snap saw her from the front and the other gave her followers a nice look at her booty in the thong.

The first picture captured Genesis from the front. She teased her fans with her voluptuous chest by tugging on the top while she flashed a coquettish smile. Her legs were slightly spread, showing off her toned thighs.

The rear view photo showed Genesis from a slight side angle, giving her fans the best angle of her pert derrière. She tugged on the sides of the bottoms while looking over shoulder and giving the camera a sultry smile. The pose also showed off her shapely shoulders and her slender waist.

The Miami-based model wore her long hair down. She framed her eyes with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. She dusted the apples of her cheeks with blush and wore a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 41,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, she asked her fans which snap they preferred.

It seemed that most of her admirers were too distracted by the photos to answer her question, as most of the comments were compliments.

“You have a perfect and stunning body,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So hot! You’re going to break IG with these pics!!” joked a second follower.

“the most beautiful woman i have ever seen in my life,” gushed a third follower.

“I love that pretty smile your [sic] just beautiful,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Genesis something of a pro when it comes to flaunting her curves on Instagram. Earlier in the month, she looked smoking hot in a purple bikini that left little to the imagination.