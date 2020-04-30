‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Faints When She Sees Stefan’s Face, Sarah Reunites With Rex

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 30, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot for fans to enjoy during the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) get yet another look at Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) face. Gabi thought she saw his face once already in the reflection of her store window.

However, on Thursday she’ll come face to face with a man who looks exactly like her former husband. Gabi will be so overwhelmed by seeing Stefan’s face again that she’ll faint. Sadly, she may not like what she finds out when she wakes up.

Gabi will soon learn that the man who looks like Stefan claims to be someone else entirely, a character named Jake. There will be a lot to explore as this storyline rolls on, and fans are already wondering if Jake may be Stefan with altered memories, a secret twin brother, or possibly even a doppelganger.

Either way, seeing Stefan’s face again will turn Gabi’s world upside down. She’s already struggling since being branded an outcast in Salem, getting dumped by Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), and being fired from her job at DiMera Enterprises. This will be yet another hurdle for her to jump over.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will be shocked when she runs into her former love, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) in Paris. Fans know that Sarah is currently in Paris hiding out with baby Rachel after she kidnapped the child and refusing to give her back to her biological parents, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

Sarah will be stunned to see Rex, who may be a threat to exposing her whereabouts. However, Rex could also offer to be a helping hand and friend during the tough time in Sarah’s life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be saddened by her grandfather Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) health. Victor was stabbed by Kristen and rushed to the hospital for his injuries. He’s now fighting for his life, and Ciara will be there to support him.

While Kristen is to blame for nearly killing Victor, it was Brady who took the fall for the crime. Brady wanted to protect Kristen, who is struggling due to the kidnapping of their daughter. He’s now in jail for stabbing his grandfather.

However, Days of Our Lives fans will see Kristen tell Brady that she wants to confess to the crime and get him off the hook.