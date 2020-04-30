Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Bikini Bod In Throwback Photo

Savannah Prez showed off her summer body to her 775,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 29, with her most recent post. The Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself clad in a flattering bikini as she reminisced about previous beach days.

For the shot, Prez faced the camera as she took one arm behind her head while allowing the other to rest alongside her body. She shot a half-smile at the camera with focused eyes for a determined expression. Her legs were close together, showcasing a bit of her famous quads.

Prez rocked a two-piece bathing suit in mismatched colors and textures. Her top was royal blue and featured small triangles that teased a bit of her cleavage. The bodice included several layered patterns that created a texture resembling a series of flower petals.

She teamed her top with a pair of bottoms boasting a flower print in white against lighter shades of blue. Prez wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, baring her strong hips while accentuating the contrast between her toned lower body and slim waist. She didn’t reveal the brand of her swimsuit.

Prez wore her brunette tresses parted slightly to the right and styled down. Her straight strands fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

The photo proved to be popular with Prez’s followers. In under a day, the post garnered more than 22,000 likes and upwards of 280 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and to rave about her good looks.

“And girls fear lifting will make them manly.. well i dont think so ladies [rock on hand gesture emoji] they should follow you and learn how to be fit and still beautiful and very lady,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of blue hearts.

“Amazing Shot,” replied another fan, following the words with a fire emoji and clapping hands.

“That glow indeed,” a third one chimed in, including a sun, praying hands and a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wait, you mean people went outside once?? Whoa… nice glow here,” added another.

Prez regularly flaunts her chiseled physique on her Instagram feed, whether it be in swimsuits or athleticwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a picture in which she sizzled in a nude workout set. The sports bra featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline. Her matching leggings sat high on her frame, hugging her slim waist closely. The pants were made of a thin fabric that clung to her shapely legs.