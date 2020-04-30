Meghan Markle Debuts New Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle In Video Call For Smart Works Charity

Meghan Markle debuted a new half-up, half-down hairstyle during her participation in a video call for the charity Smart Works. The organization released a clip to Instagram in which the Duchess of Sussex spoke to those who are currently working with the company to find employment during this challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan appeared happy and relaxed in the clip, taking the call from the new home she shares with husband Prince Harry in Los Angeles. She wore a style that is perfect for both business video chats and calls with friends, in that it requires little effort while still appearing chic.

The half-up, half-down hairstyle is parted in the center. The style can be secured via a large clip at the nape of the neck or braided into two plaits and twisted before it is secured.

In a clip from the video call, Meghan is wearing a natural-looking application of makeup. She highlighted her eyes with a touch of eyeliner and mascara, and also sported lightly filled-in eyebrows and a bit of lip gloss. She wore a layer of necklaces, with a shorter gold chain showcasing a single drop and a second one a larger, gold medallion. She wore a purple long-sleeved shirt with a v-neck.

It was not noted if the Duchess did her hair on her own or if she has others assisting her with her tresses and makeup for official appearances.

During the call, the former Meghan Markle spoke with a young woman prepping for a job interview and offered some words of encouragement. She noted it was an honor to meet and learn with the women who are benefiting from the work of the organization. She also applauded Smart Works for continuing to serve the community during this difficult period.

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex loved the chance to hear her inspirational words and admire her new look. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“I adore Meghan because she is a career woman who has worked for everything she’s ever gotten. More importantly, Meghan has a big heart and is always uplifting others especially women,” said one follower of the organization.

“She’s glowing and beautiful!” remarked a second fan.

“I teared up. To have someone, let alone the Duchess, have a video chat to give you a confidence boost for a job interview is amazing and so supportive. You guys really are out there changing lives and helping. Thank you!” stated a third Instagram user.