Meghan Markle Debuts New Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle In Video Call For Smart Works Charity

Meghan Markle debuted a new half-up, half-down hairstyle during her participation in a video call for the charity Smart Works. The organization released a clip to Instagram in which the Duchess of Sussex spoke to those who are currently working with the company to find employment during this challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meghan appeared happy and relaxed in the clip, taking the call from the new home she shares with husband Prince Harry in Los Angeles. She wore a style that is perfect for both business video chats and calls with friends, in that it requires little effort while still appearing chic.
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
The half-up, half-down hairstyle is parted in the center. The style can be secured via a large clip at the nape of the neck or braided into two plaits and twisted before it is secured.
In a clip from the video call, Meghan is wearing a natural-looking application of makeup. She highlighted her eyes with a touch of eyeliner and mascara, and also sported lightly filled-in eyebrows and a bit of lip gloss. She wore a layer of necklaces, with a shorter gold chain showcasing a single drop and a second one a larger, gold medallion. She wore a purple long-sleeved shirt with a v-neck.
It was not noted if the Duchess did her hair on her own or if she has others assisting her with her tresses and makeup for official appearances.
During the call, the former Meghan Markle spoke with a young woman prepping for a job interview and offered some words of encouragement. She noted it was an honor to meet and learn with the women who are benefiting from the work of the organization. She also applauded Smart Works for continuing to serve the community during this difficult period.
Fans of the Duchess of Sussex loved the chance to hear her inspirational words and admire her new look. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” – The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story – how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins
“I adore Meghan because she is a career woman who has worked for everything she’s ever gotten. More importantly, Meghan has a big heart and is always uplifting others especially women,” said one follower of the organization.
“She’s glowing and beautiful!” remarked a second fan.
“I teared up. To have someone, let alone the Duchess, have a video chat to give you a confidence boost for a job interview is amazing and so supportive. You guys really are out there changing lives and helping. Thank you!” stated a third Instagram user.