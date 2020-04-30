Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Opens Up To Gayle King About His Fight With COVID-19

On Thursday, Amanda Kloots appeared on CBS This Morning with Gayle King — from home — to discuss her husband Nick Cordero‘s ongoing fight against coronavirus.

As reported by People Magazine, Kloots told King that after dropping off Cordero at the hospital, she never dreamed that her husband would have to stay there.

After she waited to pick him up for over an hour, Cordero called Kloots to tell her that he had been admitted and was currently in a hospital bed on oxygen.

“We drove to the emergency room and we dropped him off, and this is one of the saddest parts, we thought I would see him in two hours…We just weren’t thinking, I didn’t even give him a kiss or a hug because we were also kind of self-isolating from him because we have this 10-month-old baby and I couldn’t get sick, I’m still breastfeeding.”

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been in the hospital for over a month undergoing treatment and enduring complications from the disease. He had originally been admitted for pneumonia before testing positive for coronavirus.

Since being admitted to the hospital, Cordero has been fighting off one serious health issue after another. He has suffered from breathing issues, an erratic heartbeat, septic shock caused by a fever spike, and a lung infection that required emergency surgery. Cordero remains in a medically induced coma where he is breathing with the aid of a ventilator and is hooked up to an ECMO to monitor his heart.

Last week, a blood clotting issue led to the amputation of Cordero’s right leg. Kloots told King that she struggled mightily to make that particular call.

“He’s a dancer, he’s an actor, he’s a performer—it was not an easy decision to make.”

According to E! News, Kloots revealed that the doctors had been considering placing Cordero on a feeding tube. However, they had to backtrack on the plan when Cordero’s blood count was found to be too low, a possible sign of internal bleeding. Kloots said that they are currently waiting on the results of the test.

Kloots has been very active on social media within the last month, keeping fans, followers, and friends updated on Cordero’s condition. A fitness instructor and dancer, she continues to operate her business — remotely — to support her family. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money that will go toward Cordero’s medical bills and treatments.

In the meantime, Kloots has asked others to show support by singing and dancing on social media using the hashtag, #WakeUpNick. Cordero’s former cast members play his song “Live Your Life” regularly. Kloots told King that Cordero would be amazed by the support and encouragement.