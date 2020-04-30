US Unemployment Claims Reach 30 Million As Job Losses Are Seen In New Sectors Of The Economy

The number of unemployment claims filed since March 21 has topped 30 million, according to the United States Department of Labor‘s latest weekly unemployment report, issued Thursday.

Another 3.8 million people applied for unemployment claims in the last week, in addition to the 26 million who had filed in the previous five weeks. The number is down from 4.4 million Americans who applied for the first time the previous week, but this means that jobs are being lost in sectors that were not shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters.

One in five people who had a job in February is currently unemployed, according to NPR.

The Labor Department defines a person as unemployed if they do not have a job, have looked for one in the past four weeks and are able to work.

Layoffs and cutbacks have swept the U.S. as many businesses have closed their doors, whether permanently or temporarily, to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nearly half of those surveyed in a recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll reported either losing their job or having their hours scaled back due to the pandemic and containment measures, NPR reported.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 3,839,000 for the week ending 4/25 (-603,000). Insured unemployment was 17,992,000 for the week ending 4/18 (+2,174,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 30, 2020

The unemployment claims may keep climbing as consumer spending has reportedly reached its lowest point since the Great Recession, according to Reuters.

“Job separations will likely remain high for a while, as softer demand spills over into industries not initially directly affected by shutdowns,” Andrew Hollenhorst, an economist at Citigroup in New York, told Reuters.

Congress approved more than $2 trillion in coronavirus relief funding in March, and $260 billion was set aside for unemployment benefits, The Inquisitr previously reported. Congress made other adjustments, like authorizing expanding unemployment payments to $600 per week and extending unemployment benefits to “gig” workers and the self-employed.

Further coronavirus relief funds were passed by the Senate on April 21, including $310 billion in funds to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program meant to help small businesses, The Inquisitr reported.

While relief has been approved, some payments — including the $1,200 stimulus checks — have been delayed because of understaffed, underfunded and overwhelmed agencies.

“Anyone who has spent time talking with displaced workers knows that it has been an exasperating and confusing process between filing for unemployment and getting paid,” Andrew Stettner, an expert on unemployment insurance at The Century Foundation, told NPR. “One can only hope that, with passing time, unemployment payments will catch up to the demands and needs of struggling families.”