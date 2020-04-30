Khloe Terae Goes Braless In Cropped Pajama Top & Minuscule Shorts On Instagram

Khloe Terae showed off her natural beauty in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. In a series of photos on her feed, the blond bombshell rocked a tiny pajamas set with no bra, which some major skin on display. She hung out in her bedroom and showed off her fresh face after a spa day.

The photos showed Khloe standing beside bed, covered in pink silk sheets. In the background, her brown bedroom furniture could be seen. Khloe’s room was slightly dark, but a source of natural light did appear to be shining into the room from behind the camera. The rays washed over Khloe’s toned body and highlighted her tan skin. She looked cozy yet sexy in her pajamas.

Khloe’s look included a pink, short-sleeved, tie-front silk blouse with unicorns all over. The model did not wear a bra underneath, so her ample cleavage spilled out of the plunging neckline. The top was also cropped to put her flat, toned tummy on full display.

Khloe paired the top with some matching high-waisted shorts. The elastic band hugged her hourglass figure closely. The shorts appeared to be slightly baggy, so the fabric rolled up slightly and exposed her long, lean legs.

Khloe accessorized her outfit with a few small, beaded bracelets. She also wore her long, blond hair in two tight braids with a nude-colored barrette on one side. Khloe went makeup-free after her facial to show off her radiant, clean skin.

In the first photo, Khloe cocked one hip to the side as she leaned forward, allowing her busty chest to fall out of the top. She flashed a huge smile at the camera. The second shot showed Khloe in the same position, though she pursed her lips instead. Finally, she shifted her weight and arched her back in a way that showed off her figure. Khloe playfully grabbed her braids with another smile.

The post garnered nearly 10,000 likes and just over 180 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Sooo beautiful baby doll,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are skin and body goals!” another user added.

“Super cute always babe,” a third follower wrote.

“Your quarantine fit is very eye-catching,” a fourth fan said.

Khloe’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Last week, she showed off her curves in a striped bikini, which her followers loved.