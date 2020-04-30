Ana Cheri Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Strappy Black Lingerie

Ana Cheri showed some serious skin in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are going wild for the sight.

The model and fitness trainer left very little to the imagination in the tantalizing new addition to her feed that went live on Wednesday evening. She looked smoking hot in a set of black lace lingerie, one that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. Ana’s look included an underwire-style bra with strappy, cut-out cups that nearly let her voluptuous assets hang out in their entirety. Small lace appliques provided the coverage necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, an ample amount of cleavage and underboob were still very much on display.

Ana also sported a pair of black panties that did way more showing than covering up. The garment was made of a sheer mesh material and boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the brunette bombshell’s sculpted thighs and killer curves. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her taut tummy and abs.

The 33-year-old wore an oversized black blazer to provide an extra layer to her look, though it hardly provided any more coverage to the racy display. She left it completely open to show off the revealing ensemble she was sporting underneath, and let it slink down her arm to offer a glimpse of her toned shoulders.

Ana also added several gold necklaces to her look for a bit of bling. Four pieces made up the trendy stack, each falling lower down her bare decolletage to draw even more attention to her exposed chest. A pair of small hoop earrings also peeked out from underneath her dark tresses, which spilled over her shoulders in loose waves. The finishing touches on the look was a simple application of makeup that included a red lipstick, dark blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring snap proved to be a huge hit with Ana’s millions of fans. The post has amassed over 255,000 likes within its first 10 hours of going live, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“This beauty is unreal,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model had the “face of an angel.”

“Most beautiful woman on earth,” a third follower remarked.

“Literal perfection,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Scantily-clad or not, Ana’s looks always seem to get her fans talking. She recently dazzled them again with a shot of her posing in a field of wildflowers and rocking a bustier shirt that fell daringly low down her chest. That snap proved popular as well, racking up nearly 200,000 likes and 1,241 comments to date.