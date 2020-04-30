Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bombshell Body In Neon Bra & Liquid Leggings

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to share another tantalizing photo that lit up her feed. The model gave her 2.1 million followers something to talk about as she slipped into a neon bra and liquid leggings.

The photo captured the model hanging out on her balcony on a sunny day. Behind her were several large buildings, and a clear railing allowed for a view of the ground, which was covered with lush greenery. Cortez posed front and center, staring into the camera with a slight smile. She added a simple caption with a flame emoji and showed off her bombshell figure in a mismatched set.

Cortez was seen rocking a tiny neon bra that popped against her bronze skin. It boasted a deep V-neck that left an ample amount of cleavage on display. The bra had thick straps that sat on her broad shoulders, drawing attention to her ripped arms, which were covered with several tattoos.

Instead of a matching bra, Cortez sported a pair of tight liquid leggings on her lower half. Its waistband was pulled high on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and toned tummy. The garment clung to every inch of her figure, accentuating her muscular legs and pert derriere. The cut of the leggings also showed off her beautiful, hourglass figure while Cortez completed her look with a light-wash jean jacket that she held in her right hand.

The model opted for a few bold accessories, including a pair of shiny black boots and a chic brown baseball cap. She wore her hair under her cap while her long, straight tresses fell down both shoulders. As for glam, Cortez rocked her typical application, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a pink lip with a hint of shimmer.

Fans have adored the update so far, and the post raked in over 15,000 likes and 160 comments in less than 24 hours of going live on her popular page.

“You’re fire mama,” one Instagrammer gushed alongside a single red rose emoji.

“Lovely shot. You get more beautiful each and every day my love,” a second social media user raved.

“Omg insanely hot,” another added with a single flame emoji in their comment.

Yesterday, the Brazilian babe showed off her sporty side during a tennis-themed shoot. The photo captured the model posing in a coordinating set that consisted of a skimpy white bra and an insanely short white tennis skirt. That photo was also met with rave reviews from fans.