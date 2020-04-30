Joselyn Cano Flaunts Thick Thighs & Big Booty In Skimpy Thong Bodysuit

Joselyn Cano looked smoking hot in a photo she recently shared on Instagram. She put her thick thighs and big booty on display in a bodysuit that revealed all.

The model proudly flaunted her voluptuous assets on social media. She had no qualms about exposing her bare buttocks for her hordes of followers who were delighted by her offering.

The 29-year-old wore a black see-through thong bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In fact, the sheer material clung to Cano’s sensational figure like a glove. Her curvy silhouette and tiny waist looked incredible in the skimpy attire.

Cano allowed her fans a clear, unobstructed view of her bum by folding her arms in front of her. She put one of her legs behind her and showed off her voluminous booty, ample thighs, and unblemished skin.

The social media influencer defined her eyes with eyeliner and mascara, and slicked on some pink lip gloss to complete the look. She wore a deep side-path that allowed her dark brown mane to cascade down her shoulders and back in luxurious curls.

Cano posed in a light grey bedroom with floor-to-ceiling closets and drawers. The bed was nude of any linen and a black-and-gold lamp stood in a corner of the room.

The model smoldered as she looked over her shoulder. She parted her lips slightly and opened her eyes wide for her best come-hither gaze. Cano knows how to work a camera and had her fans flocking to view her latest offering.

In her caption, Cano wanted to know whether her fans preferred cats or dogs. She revealed that she was a dog-lover and shared her home with ten pooches.

The Instagram model has an astounding following of over 11.5 million people. She posts titillating photos, such as this one, to keep her fans coming back for more. This particular image has already garnered over 193,000 likes and many took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her beauty.

Many fans responded to Cano’s question about whether they preferred canine or feline friends. Many animal-lovers had a strong case for their pet of choice. But one follower believes that both dogs and cats make wonderful human companions.

“Both. I’ve had awesome dogs and awesome cats. It’s all about the effort you put in to them!”

“Do Rabbits count? You’re so beautiful by the way,” another fan suggested an alternative.

Most followers raved about Cano’s beauty and posted heart or flame emoji.

“Damn your butt is so much bigger than mine,” a fellow Instagram model complained. Her tongue-in-cheek comment was followed by a crying emoji.