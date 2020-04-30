California Inmates Volunteer To Make Masks For Healthcare Workers

'We're able to do something to give back, to help people, to save lives,' said an inmate.

Inmates in a California jail have volunteered to make masks for healthcare workers, saying that doing something positive has given them power over their feelings of helplessness while incarcerated.

As CNN reports, county officials in Santa Barbara County announced publicly that supplies of personal protective equipment were thin, putting its first responders and frontline health care workers at risk. Meanwhile, inside the jail, a group of inmates were also worried about the pandemic. What’s more, they felt helpless and unable to do anything about it due to their circumstances.

Deirdre Smith, inmate services manager at the jail, said that a group of inmates approached her about doing something to help out in some way or another.

Smith wasn’t unable to come up with something for the inmates to do herself, but fate intervened via a phone call from county health officials, asking if there was something the inmates in her facility could do.

Sure enough, the men were making face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE). As of this writing, they’ve made 3,200 face shields, and they’ve secured thousands of yards of fabric to be made into masks. The jail doesn’t have actual sewing equipment, so the inmates instead prepare the uncut fabric for sewing by volunteers on the outside. Those volunteers who sew the masks have themselves returned 900 of them back to the jail for the inmates to wear.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“They are not only helping themselves, but they’re helping their fellow inmates, as well as thousands of people in the community,” said Smith, who has herself done time and knows first-hand about the boredom, isolation, and feelings of helplessness inside a prison.

As for the inmates, they’re glad to be able to help.

Inmate Roy Duran compared the feelings of uncertainty in the time of the coronavirus pandemic to the same uncertainty he’s felt at different periods in his life of crime.

“There were times where we didn’t know what to expect, it’s that uncertainty, that fear of the unknown that — kind of like in the past led me to make a some poor decisions,” he said.

Duran also said that being able to make the masks has given him and other inmates a sense of power over their circumstances, as well as giving them an opportunity to give back to the community.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, inmates in correctional facilities are particularly at contracting the coronavirus and developing complications. Social distancing is impossible, and many incarcerated individuals are already in poor health due to lives of violence and/or substance abuse.