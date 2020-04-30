Maria Menounos Shares Positive News About Her Mom’s Brain Tumor, Doctor Said It Shrunk Down To ‘A Hint’

Television host Maria Menounos recently revealed that her mother, who had been battling brain cancer, had just received the news that the tumor had shrunk down to a “hint.” Menounos made the announcement on her Instagram stories, where she toasted with wine to celebrate.

For the happy occasion, Menounos dressed casually in a white knit top and styled her hair in a messy bun. Relaxing in the kitchen, the AfterBuzz TV CEO held a glass of red wine while filming the series of clips that relayed the story.

“So you’ve been on the journey with us and as you know, my mom was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer,” Menounos began, specifying a glioblastoma multiforme, one of the more malignant and difficult-to-treat types.

Menounos continued to explain that the tumor was first caught in August 2016, and though things had seemed to be going well, doctors noticed a “recurrence” in early September 2019.

“It was bigger than before and more aggressive,” Menounos added.

But the video clip then changed in tone.

“We were able to get incredible news today at her M.R.I. that the tumor has shrunk down to–” the former Extra host began before being interrupted by her father.

“Zero!” he exclaimed.

“To what Dr. Resnick said a hint of a tumor,” Menounos continued.

“Not even a crumb, it’s just a hint. And we are so grateful that we are ready to cheers to good health, which as we all know now, more than ever, health is the most important,” she said.

“So cheers to good health, to continued health,” Menounos concluded.

The television host also added that she felt the toast was especially appropriate at this time when the world was battling the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, 3.21 million people across the globe have been infected with COVID-19, with a death toll of close to 230,000.

Menounos’ family also thanked the television host for being so active in helping her mother battle the tumor.

Though the celebratory news of Mrs. Menounos’ health was the biggest aspect of the story, there was another sweet tidbit that was added in.

Menounos’ husband, Keven Undergaro, complimented the wine that the family was drinking. Menounos teasingly revealed that it was the same vintage that the pair had at their wedding.

This is far from the first time that Menounos has taken to social media to share updates about her life. For example, she previously stunned her followers after posting a sizzling swimsuit pic at the beach. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Menounos teased in the caption that she needed a “vacation” after Super Bowl week.