First Lady Melania Trump Sent Care Packages To Hospitals Dealing With Coronavirus

First Lady Melania Trump sent care packages to hospitals in 10 different states during the coronavirus pandemic last week.

The gifts were sent to workers and children to the states that are being hit the hardest with COVID-19 cases.

New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia hospitals all received the parcels, although it is unclear which specific hospitals they were sent to, reports the Associated Press.

The gifts included items such as blankets, backpacks, stickers, games and books. Each box has the “Be Best” emblem, a campaign Melania started that that focuses on the issues many children face today.

The first lady has visited many of the hospitals that the packages are being delivered to promote her campaign in the past, cites The Washington Examiner.

Melania thanked the frontline workers who have been helping people affected by COVID-19. The first lady said they were a “small token” of her gratitude.

“The medical community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of the American People,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

The first lady has previously praised health care workers in the past on her social media platforms.

We salute essential workers in the health care industry who are fighting to save lives. We thank those who put themselves at risk to keep our grocery stores, pharmacies & gas stations open. Those who ensure that our power plants & factories are up & running, — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 18, 2020

In a tweet posted on April 18, she thanked all of the essential workers and hospital staff. Previously, in early April, she released a video thanking the front-line responders for their service, calling their efforts “courageous and compassionate.”

Melania, whose 50th birthday was on Sunday, shared in a tweet that she is thinking of everyone who was not able to celebrate their own birthdays with friends and family this year.

“Thank you to everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes. This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own celebrations of birthdays, holidays, & special occasions with their families, friends, & colleagues. I look forward to the day when we can all be together again!,” she shared on Twitter.

Earlier in the month, Melania encouraged Americans to take social distancing seriously and to wear face masks, although her husband said he personally did not plan on wearing one.

Regardless of the first lady’s efforts to help during the pandemic, many Americans are not thrilled with the way her husband has handled the COVID-19 crisis.

Most recently, President Trump has come under fire for his comments about consuming bleach to kill the coronavirus. The calls to the NYC Poison Control Center’s calls regarding exposure to household chemicals more than doubled after the president’s comment, according to NBC New York.