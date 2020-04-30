Leah Remini Admits She’s Seen Jennifer Lopez Naked, Says Her Body Was ‘Perfect’

Leah and JLo are very comfortable around one another.

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez have made no secret of their close friendship over the years, and it turns out the twosome are definitely really close. Really, really close. So close in fact that Leah recently revealed she’s actually seen the mom of twins in the nude when she took a shower while she was in the same room.

Leah made the NSFW confession during a recent appearance on Today earlier this week, where she confessed that JLo’s uber fit and toned body is most definitely not an illusion.

The former King of Queens star revealed that the twosome got comfortable enough going nude around one another the first time she hung out at the “Dance Again” singer’s home.

“When we first met, if you have sisters you’ll get this, and that’s being naked in front of each other is not that big of a deal,” Leah told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager, per Hola!, as they chatted via video call.

The actress revealed that they were once getting ready together when JLo needed to hop in the shower, so she stripped down and got clean right in front of her which is when Leah “inspected” her friend’s body.

“I was like ‘Please, God, this woman will have cellulite. She will not be perfect.’ I was hoping that this perfectness had all been a fraud,” she joked.

“And it was still perfect. Then I had to say it out loud, ‘You know, I just want you to know, you’re just pretty,'” Leah added.

Lead admitted that the twosome are now so comfortable around one another after many years of friendship that they even go to the bathroom in front of each other.

The star also opened up on the NBC morning show about how she’s actually hoping her close friend and Second Act co-star will put on a few pounds while staying at home amid the current coronavirus crisis, which has millions of people all around the world locked down inside their homes.

Leah joked that it would be “so selfish” of the multi-hyphenate to come out of the pandemic still “pretty and skinny” as she admitted that she’s hoping she packs on 15 pounds.

“As a public service, Jennifer should come out of this big,” she quipped.

Jennifer is currently locked down with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and their blended family, including her twin daughter and son and A-Rod’s two daughters, in Miami. But it doesn’t look like she’s put on any extra pounds just yet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alex recently gave fans a glimpse at their lockdown on social media with a video that showed JLo in a white bikini as she gave a glimpse at her still fit and toned body.