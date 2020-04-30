Kylie Jenner Bares Her Midriff In The Skims Cozy Collection Crop Top & Matching Comfy Bottoms

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo to Instagram in which she is sunbathing and baring her midriff in a fuzzy crop top and pants, two pieces featured in the Skims Cozy Collection line of loungewear created by her sister, Kim Kardashian West. The reality star and social media influencer is seen relaxing in an outdoor area of the luxurious California home she shares with daughter Stormi Webster. She shares custody of the 2-year-old with former love, rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie is lounging on a gray, outdoor L-shaped tufted sofa near her resort-style swimming pool, which is visible in the reflection of the glass doors that head into a living area of the home. White walls and a modern light fixture that hangs from the ceiling can be seen through the glass, and the doors also reflect a large palm tree in the foreground of the pic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her left hand resting behind her head in the image. Her brownish blond hair is parted in the middle and blown out straight, hanging down her back. Highlighted with blondish streaks, the color is a relatively new one for Kylie and a favorite of her 172 million followers since she debuted it in mid-February of this year.

Kylie’s makeup application is kept natural-looking. She used a palette of colors, including tans and browns for her eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. Her skin is a golden hue. Kylie is staring at the camera with a sultry look on her face as she shows off her voluptuous figure. The photo has been liked 6,080,911 times and counting thus far.

“Kylie, you look bomb!” commented older sister Kim, who created the comfy line of loungewear that is made from breathable and stretchy yarn. The official site for the line states the pieces are ultra-comfortable and flattering.

Fans of the reality star and makeup mogul loved the photo, commenting how much they loved the loungewear and the way it looked on Kylie.

“I love your look, I need this outfit in my life,” commented one Instagrammer.

“Fuzzy wuzzy wuz a beautiful goddess,” joked a second social media user, citing a favorite nursery rhyme of young children and tailoring it to the overall look of the image.

“KYLIE you look bomb,” stated a third fan of the reality star.

“I love you and I really appreciate everything you do. You inspire me so much. I love how hard you work and how amazing you are as a mommy,” applauded a fourth follower.