Isa Buscemi Slays In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram: ‘I Know That You Like It Daddyyyy’

Isa Buscemi showed off all her enviable assets on Instagram yesterday. The model’s April 29 upload captured her in a tiny red bikini, and her fans are loving the sight.

The blond bombshell was posing in profile in a primarily white room in her latest social media appearance. Isa did not include a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she has been spending her time in quarantine at home in Miami. Behind her was a white leather couch, a shiny table, and a funky light fixture that hung overhead. Isa added a pop of color to the otherwise simple photo with a hot red bikini.

She opted for a ribbed two-piece that boasted a triangular top. Its cups were incredibly small and only covered what was necessary, while plenty of cleavage was put on display. The garment boasted a pair of straps that secured around her back. Thanks to a large armhole, fans were also treated to a view of sideboob. The bottom clung tightly to her ribs and offered a glimpse of her trim tummy.

The model also rocked a pair of matching bottoms that proved to be even sexier than her top. The swimwear had dangerously high cut that allowed Isa to show off her shapely thighs in their entirety. Meanwhile, only a small piece of fabric sat on her backside and showcased her perky bottom. The sexy cut helped accentuate Isa’s hourglass figure while the bright red hue popped perfectly against her allover glow.

Along with a bold gold watch, Isa accessorized her sultry look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a small silver pendant necklace. She emphasized her eyes with a shimmery purple shadow and a thick coat of mascara that elongated her lashes. Isa also wore defined brows while adding more shimmer with a light highlighter that was paired with bold red blush. She styled her long locks with a sleek middle part, and they fell to the middle of her back with loose, beachy waves.

Isa’s update has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but fans have given the post their stamp of approval. Followers have double-tapped the photo over 46,000 times and flooded it with over 500 comments.

“Omg I love it, you’re a living masterpiece so unbelievably gorgeous,” one fan complimented.

“WOW ISABELLA. You look so amazing and beautiful,” a second fan added alongside a few red heart emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” one more added.