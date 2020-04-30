Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Killer Curves In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with another sizzling bikini snap that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The blond beauty was snapped in the bathroom in the Wednesday evening addition to her Instagram page. She leaned up against the side of a freestanding white tube that sat in the middle of the room and gazed back at the camera with a sultry stare. In the caption of her post, she revealed to her 7.7 million followers that she was about to go for a “night swim.”

Stassie looked smoking hot in a classic black bikini from Revolve for her evening dip in the pool The two-piece included a sports bra-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It clung tight to her voluptuous assets and teased a glimpse of cleavage from its low scoop neckline. The piece hit just below her chest, giving way to a full view of the model’s taut tummy and abs.

The 22-year-old also sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her buxom figure. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased her sculpted thighs and tantalizing curves. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette and flat midsection.

Stassie added a pair of gold hoop earrings to her look, as well as a dainty necklace with a diamond cross pendant. She tied her dirty blond hair up in a messy updo, and left all of her makeup on despite getting ready to take a dip in the water. The application included a dusting of dark blush, full eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

The skin-baring snap fared extremely well with fans, who have double-tapped the post more than 800,000 likes since it went live 17 hours ago. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Kylie Jenner’s best friend as well.

“You are perfect omg Stassie,” one person commented.

“I admire you so much, queen,” wrote another fan.

“Breathtaking,” a third follower quipped.

“Another absolute goal of a body,” remarked a fourth fan.

Stassie has been spending much of her quarantine time in a bikini. The model recently shared another snap of her lounging by the pool and flaunting her pert derriere in a cheeky white two-piece. That post proved to be a hit as well, racking up over 901,000 likes and 3,551 comments to date.