Gruesome Scene At Brooklyn Funeral Home Sees Dozens Of COVID-19 Victims Stored In Unrefrigerated Trucks

Police officers recently came across a gruesome scene after discovering dozens of dead victims of the coronavirus left in unrefrigerated trucks outside of a Brooklyn funeral home.

According to CBS New York, the cops were originally called because residents of the neighborhood had complained of a foul odor for weeks, sparking police to search both Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services and the two U-Haul trucks parked outside.

Reports claimed that the funeral home was so completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of bodies that it necessitated the extra storage in the trucks, where “dozens” of bodies were left piled up.

New York has been the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 in the country — if not the world — and there have been around 165,000 confirmed cases and close to 13,000 deaths due to the disease.

In fact, recent studies have suggested that over 20 percent of all city-dwellers had been infected with COVID-19 at some point.

However, the crisis is no excuse for the inhumane treatment of the corpses. Funeral homes are required by law to store bodies in proper conditions, in addition to sanitizing the them properly — which is particularly important now as research has shown that the coronavirus can actually be transmitted from the dead.

Though the improper storage of the bodies is not a criminal offense, the funeral home will likely receive citations.

A funeral home in NYC was caught storing over 50 bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks. Police were called after neighbors reported an "odor coming from a truck." The city's funeral homes have struggled to keep up, with at least 18,000 deaths from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/1YBAWjCE7l — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, neighbors have slammed the behavior of the funeral home.

“They were unloading bodies. They had bodies all over the floor inside the funeral home. They came out one by one, blood dripping. And those guys that was working, they’re eating with nothing in their hands. No masks, no gloves, nothing,” one man described.

“Oh, the smell, forget it. It was overwhelming,” he added.

“If it was my father, my mother, my brother, my sister, they’re not respecting the dead. I’d be very upset,” added another.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has voiced his concerns that the situation could be traumatizing to a neighborhood that has already suffered during the coronavirus crisis. As a result, he has decided to assemble a bereavement committee to help funeral homes handle being at max capacity.

Meanwhile, New York state officials have been aware for some time that many funeral services have been unable to cope during the pandemic.

“I’ve talked to funeral directors who’ve been practicing for 30 or 40 years who said they’ve never seen anything like this in their life,” explained Mike Lanotte, the executive director and CEO of the New York State Funeral Directors Association, per Politico.

The situation become so untenable that Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing families to use out-of-state funeral services earlier this month.