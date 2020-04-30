Chrissy Teigen Enjoys Quarantine Camp-Out With Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen continues with more special quarantine activities with her kids. On Tuesday night, Teigen took to Twitter to show her fans the backyard camp-out she organized for her 4-year-old daughter, Luna. The picture shows the 34-year-old star model hanging out with her daughter in a large tent with a sunset right behind them. The two are surrounded by a wide array of blankets and pillows. Little Luna also displays the various dolls and stuffed animals joining them.

best night ever already, really pic.twitter.com/e4aBVuZWAt — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

Last night, Teigen also took to her Instagram stories to update her followers on the fun she and Luna were having with a series of pictures and videos. She revealed various camp-out snacks and treats, and a video of her reading to Luna from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The photos show that they were also joined by Teigen’s husband, John Legend, and her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen.

It’s on. Thank you @yashar for our head lamps and lanterns! pic.twitter.com/Op6m28lP6k — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

As reported by US Weekly, in a more hilarious moment, Teigen and Luna appeared to have an encounter with a “ghost.” In the video, the mom told Luna she thought she heard some strange noises outside the tent. The two decided to find the source of the noise, while Teigen continued to feign fear and nervousness about what might be lurking around the corner. Upon further investigation, they came face-to-face with the supernatural (or rather, what appeared to be someone dressed in bedding) and the two screamed in response. It was reported by MSN that the “ghost” was actually Teigen’s mother under a sheet.

Teigen’s fans loved her social media recap of the backyard camping adventure with her daughter.

“Luna looks SO HAPPY! Have fun,” said one follower, adding a heart, smiley face, and tent emoji to her comment.

“Awesome! We had a backyard camp out last weekend. Turn off your sprinklers if you have them…. not that I would have any recent experience with forgetting to turn off the sprinklers before a backyard camp out,” said another user.

“I want to go live with you! Y’all are always having so much fun with the children! Adopt me, please!!!” gushed a third commenter.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Teigen and Legend have tried to be creative when it comes to keeping their children entertained. They have been sharing their quarantine activities regularly with their followers. This includes making homemade Rice Krispy treats, hosting a family karaoke night, playing the piano with their two children, and celebrating daughter Luna’s birthday. Their most memorable game was staging a mock wedding for Luna’s stuffed animals, with Teigen officiating and Legend providing musical accompaniment.