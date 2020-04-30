Alexa Collins Flaunts Toned Abs In Sexy Sweat Set

Alexa Collins shared another sizzling snap on Instagram that added some serious heat to her page. The upload came early this morning and featured the model in a coordinating set that showcased her enviable abs.

Collins did not use a geotag to indicate her location, but she wrote in her caption that someone is “looking like a snack.” Behind her was a stainless steel fridge that was covered in a variety of magnets, as well as a stove and wood cabinets. Collins stood at the center of the photo and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. Her trip to the kitchen called for sexy attire that flaunted her bombshell body.

She opted for a gray two-piece set from Fashion Nova that perfectly complemented her tanned skin. The tiny crop top did nothing but favors for her killer figure and hit around her ribs, which allowed her to show off her taut tummy. The piece fit baggy on her upper half, and she appeared to go braless for the scandalous look. The comfy garment boasted drawstrings and a hood to provide optimal comfort.

On her lower half, Collins rocked a pair of matching pants. The waistband of the piece sat below her navel and accentuated her flat midsection and hips. The number tied in the front with a drawstring, and Collins tucked her hands in the pockets for her pose. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for only a small pair jeweled earrings to add a pop of sparkle.

She styled her blond locks in a high bun that rested on the top of her head. A few loose tendrils of hair escaped and fell around the back of her neck and ears. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup in an application that brought out all of her beautiful features. She expertly contoured her cheeks with blush and highlighter. She focused a lot of attention on her eyes with a light smoky shadow and mascara. Collins kept her lips subtle, adding only a dab of nude gloss.

Her fans have gone wild for the update already. It has garnered over 2,400 likes and 30-plus compliments in only moments of going live.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS,” one follower raved with a single red heart emoji.

“You look so great,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“You are so pretty, Alexa,” a third admirer added alongside a heart-eye and red rose emoji.

Many others complimented Collins by using emoji instead of words.