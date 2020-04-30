‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood & Son Wear Matching Outfits For Adorable Instagram Pic

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood recently shared the most adorable photo on her Instagram page. The actress posted a photo of her and her son, Rise, wearing matching outfits and her fans freaked out at the cuteness overload. Adding to the delight, Wood also mentioned that her son’s sole focus after the shot was “Boobbbiees.”

Wood looked stunning in a patterned black, gold, and white dress reminiscent of the outfit she wore when she first announced the birth of Rise just over a year ago on social media. The off-the-shoulder loose-fitting dress revealed her full cleavage, unblemished skin, and a trim figure.

Rise, not to be outdone by his mother on the fashion front, wore a similarly patterned button-down shirt and black pants. The toddler cast his dreamy brown eyes at the camera and parted his lips for the feast he knew was to come. Although Rise shares many features with his mom, such as his full mouth, he also bears a striking resemblance to his dad, Elan Ruspoli, in the snap.

Wood wore her highlighted brunette locks in soft waves and allowed it to cascade down her shoulders and back from a deep side-path. She kept her makeup natural-looking by defining her brows, applying some mascara, and accentuating her mouth with light-red lipstick.

Mother and son looked smitten with each other as they stared at the camera. They posed in front of a bush with yellow-gold flower buds on a sunny day. Wood placed her cheek next to her son’s chubby one and her eyes lit up as she smiled. She looked at ease and content as she and Rise posed in a garden.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans love “Queen Steffy Forrester” and they flocked to view the photo. In twelve hours, the pic has already accumulated over 24,000 likes. They also loved her candid humor and how she shared that her son was eager for “boooobbbiees” after the photoshoot. It would appear as if the toddler is besotted with breastfeeding and is not used to waiting for his meals. Close to 500 followers also took to the comments section to express their thoughts about the pic.

“Motherhood agrees with you. Love your sense of humor. Keep it, it will make motherhood easier. Stay healthy,” one fan complimented. She also advised Wood to hang onto her sense of humor.

“Y’all r matching really beautifully. Love it!,” another Instagram user noted.

“What a great photo of you both! He is so cute!” a third follower raved.