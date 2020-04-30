Sierra Skye Lets It All Hang Out In Nothing But Bikini Bottoms: ‘No Tan Lines Please’

Sierra Skye gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a racy new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The 24-year-old left very little to the imagination in the Wednesday afternoon Instagram snap, letting it all hang out in nothing but a pair of hot pink bikini bottoms from Fashion Nova. The impossibly tiny swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that left Sierra’s perky booty nearly in its entirety, while also flashing a glimpse of her toned thighs. Its incredibly thin waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The model rocked the nearly nude look for an afternoon outside and noted in the caption of her post that she went scantily-clad to avoid any tan lines. The sun appeared to be shining bright, though Sierra found some shade underneath a tall patio umbrella. There was a rattan chair covered in plush cushions and pillows right behind her, but she chose to stand as the photo was snapped.

Sierra posed with her bodacious backside to the camera, turning at the hips to peer at its lens over the frames of her tiny, black sunglasses. Her bare bosom came well within eyesight, though the model avoided violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines by drawing a pink “x” over her chest. An ample amount of sideboob, however, was still well on display.

Sierra piled on accessories for the barely-there look, including a bracelet, chain necklace, and thick, gold hoop earrings. She tied her dirty blond tresses into a messy top knot that sat high up on her head, but let a few strands fall out to frame her face. She coated her plump lips with a red lip gloss and added a thick coat of mascara to make her hazel eyes pop.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the skin-baring new addition to Sierra’s Instagram feed. It has racked up over 168,000 likes after 16 hours of going live, and has drawn hundreds of compliments.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sierra was “one of the most gorgeous women in the world.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sierra has shown off her incredible physique on her Instagram page. She recently tantalized her followers again with another steamy snap that caught her lounging outside in a minuscule black bikini with buckles and a revealing cut-out design. That post proved popular as well, earning over 108,000 likes and 691 comments to date.