Joe Alwyn’s Newest Post Suggests That He Is In Quarantine With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn may have given fans a clue that he and girlfriend Taylor Swift are spending the coronavirus quarantine together.

The English actor shared multiple photos of a cat to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night. Fans couldn’t help noticing the furry feline looked a lot like Taylor Swift’s cat, Benjamin Button.

Swift has shared many photos of her three pets in the past: Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin. The snaps of the kitten were the first hint that the pair may be spending their time together during the COVID-19 lockdown. The series of photos show Benjamin hiding in different objects.

The first picture shows him hiding in a brown paper grocery bag, with his crystal blue eyes peering out. The second photo shows the kitten peering out from a white box. The last snap shows Benjamin underneath a patterned rug with just his face and paw sticking out, according to E! News.

Fans also noticed that Swift recently posted a photo of Meredith with the same rug Benjamin was on in the background, adding more proof that Alwyn took the photos at her house.

Besides taking photos of his girlfriend’s cats, Alwyn also threw in some stories about the other activities they have been up to during their time at home, including drawing and sipping on glasses of white wine, reports HollywoodLife. The couple has been dating for more than three years, but have always been very secretive about their relationship.

Swift even went so far as to wear disguises in the beginning of their relationship to keep her identity hidden, reports Insider. So the fact that Alwyn posted the photo of her cats on his Instagram stories was a rare treat for fans.

Benjamin joined Swift’s family after she met him on the set for her “”ME!” music video. She was informed that he didn’t have a home and was available or adoption. The singer immediately fell in love and brought him home to join her cat family.

“It was truly love at first sight, love at first purr. You did not stop. It was just adorable,” Swift said in an interview.

Swift has spent her time in isolation helping with coronavirus relief efforts. She performed remotely during the One World: Together At Home concert, put on by Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

She also donated money to fans in need who were affected by coronavirus. Many fans woke up excited to find that the singer had sent them money via Venmo.