Wendy Williams Admits Men Are ‘Scared’ Of Her, Says She ‘Definitely’ Wants ‘A New Mister’

Wendy's dishing the details on her dating life.

Wendy Williams is on the hunt for a new man following her split from her former husband of 22 years last year. The outspoken daytime talkshow host got very candid about her love life in a new interview as she confessed that she “definitely” wants a boyfriend and is also very open to the idea of getting married again — even though she thinks she scares men away with her big personality.

Wendy made the confessions while speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week. In the chat, she admitted that she’s still “getting used” to living the single life again after spending 25 years years with her former husband and father of her teenage son, Kevin Hunter.

“I definitely want a new mister,” The Wendy Williams Show host said when asked about her dating life, revealing that she has many options when it comes to men and more clarity in her life than ever before.

“I am not one of those woman that says, ‘I don’t need a man.’ It’s not that I need you, it is that I like you and that I want you. But I will be very choosy.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Vulture Festival

She confessed that as soon as she can head out on dates again after the current coronavirus lockdown is lifted she’ll be going by the rule of no kissing on a first date. Wendy then went on to explain what she’s looking for in a boyfriend.

“I want him to be smart enough to still tell me, ‘No, Wendy, now you sit down. I got this.’ But do you understand how qualified he’s gotta be for the job? Men are scared of me,” she admitted.

“I have a big presence. I talk, I’m tall, you know, I carry myself in a particular way,” Wendy added, noting that she feels she’s scared men away due to her outspoken personality ever since she was young.

The talkshow host then admitted that, despite being married twice before (she was also wed to Bert Girigorie from 1994 until 1995), she’s not averse to tying the knot again — but not in the traditional sense.

“I am open and I am ready and I either want a life partner or I’ll take a ring on it,” the mom of one said, joking that she’d definitely need a prenup next time.

She admitted that her next wedding won’t be a big extravagant affair though, and will probably take place in the spur of the moment in a hotel suite because she refuses to wear another “stupid” white dress.

Wendy’s latest comments about her much talked about dating life come shortly after she hinted at having a new man in her life earlier this week on her daytime talk show, which is currently airing new episodes remotely from her New York City apartment.

On the April 27 instalment, she confessed that her current love interest is a great gift giver and has everything she’s looking for in a partner, though it sounds like she’s still keeping her options open.