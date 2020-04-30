Kara Del Toro Wears Nothing But A Thin White Shirt In Latest Instagram Share

Kara Del Toro is wearing nothing but a thin white shirt in her latest Instagram share. The spicy photo, which shows the model in an outdoor setting, displays Kara’s many curves. Thus far, the sexy post has been liked over 57,000 times and counting and has generated hundreds of comments.

In the photo, Kara is nude except for a thin white shirt she is holding to cover the front of her body. She remarked in the caption that she was in her “natural element.”

Kara’s curvy body is leaning up against a pile of sticks and tree branches. The outdoor photo is stunning, showing the natural beauty of the model. Her legs are separated in the image so her thigh modestly covers the front part of her lower torso. Tanned and lovely, Kara’s body appears to seamlessly blend into the natural-hued background.

Kara held a thin white shirt over her breasts, keeping them out of sight and allowing the focus to be on her derriere, which was in full view for her followers to admire.

The Los Angeles-based Texas native wore her hair long and loose in the image. Its honey-blond color is highlighted with a lighter blond around her face and to the tips of her hair. Naturally wavy, her tresses cascade down her back, keeping the focus on the part of her body she intended to generate the most attention.

As for her face fashion, Kara’s makeup is dramatic, highlighting her high cheekbones. A darker brown bronzer was added into the hollow of her cheeks to elongate her face. Her eyebrows are filled into a perfect arch, and her eyes are lightly lined in a darker color. A palette of earth-toned hues dot her lids and highlight the arch of her eyebrow. Her lip color is light brown, allowing her face to meld seamlessly into the natural landscape which was filled with brown, tan, and white hues.

Kara once stated in an interview with Maxim that she feels sexiest when she is sun-kissed and wearing something minimal or nothing at all.

Her fans agree this is definitely the case for this image and they flooded her comments section with appreciative statements regarding her most recent photo.

“You look amazing all your posts are just incredible,” remarked one fan.

“Your body is so flawless, the hottest woman in the world,” said a second follower of the Instagram influencer and model.

“Are you accepting boyfriend applications by chance?” questioned a third Instagram user.

“Wow You look absolutely stunning and smoking hot,” remarked a fourth fan.