Vanessa Hudgens Puts On A Leggy Display In Shimmery Black Blazer For ‘Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia’

Actress Vanessa Hudgens recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia and wowed in a number of eye-catching outfits. The 31-year-old — who rose to fame after playing the role of Gabriella Montez in High School Musical — took to Instagram to share a number of photos that took place for the issue.

In the first shot, Hudgens stunned in a black-and-white suit. She rocked a buttoned-up waistcoat with a blazer jacket over the top. She opted for a long-sleeved white shirt with a thin black tie. She sported her wavy dark brunette hair down and applied a bold red lip. The “Come Back to Me” songstress posed outdoors next to a range of red flowers in front of a number of tall trees. Hudgens held onto her blazer with both hands and looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was captured fairly close-up while sitting down on a sofa. Hudgens wowed in a long-sleeved light blue shirt and put on a cream-colored Gucci coat that had the designer’s name written on the bottom of one of the sleeves. Hudgens rocked a glossy red lip and dark eye makeup for the occasion. She was photographed from a slightly higher angle and looked up at the camera.

In the third frame, she put on a leggy display in a shimmery black blazer with sheer tights. Underneath, she wore a black shirt and tie. Hudgens paired the ensemble with black heels and accessorized herself with numerous rings. The “Say OK” hitmaker was snapped next to a statue. She leaned against the wall and rested her elbows on top of it. Hudgens crossed her legs over and was photographed slightly side-on.

In the fourth pic, she was snapped in the same attire as the second slide. However, she was captured from head to toe, which showed fans what she paired the outfit with. Hudgens rocked the ensemble with a black leather skirt with a thigh-high slit and flat black shoes with gold detailing.

In the fifth image, she looked incredible in a black-and-white coat with a black hat. She was captured through the windows of a door and oozed Hollywood glamour.

For her caption, she thanked Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia for having her as their latest cover girl.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 5,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 39.2 million followers.

“STAWWWP! You’re giving me 90’s boss babe timeless beauty and I’m Here. For. It.,” one user wrote.

“Definitely one of your best shoot ever,” another devotee shared.

“You’re just so beautiful, love the hair and outfits,” remarked a third fan.

“You killed this photoshoot,” a fourth admirer commented.