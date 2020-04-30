Hanna Oberg Shows Off Fit Form In White Sports Bra & Purple Leggings For New Workout Video

Hanna Oberg added a new shoulder workout video to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.

The fitness model wore a white sports bra with spaghetti straps that left her muscular arms and shoulders on display as she worked out. Her followers also got an unobstructed view of the full tattoo sleeve on her right arm. She paired the top with purple leggings that covered her belly button and extended to her ankles, clinging to her curvy legs and backside. A small gap between Hanna’s upper and lower halves teased her fit tummy.

For footwear, Hanna chose a pair of chunky white sneakers. She wore her wavy brown tresses pulled back in a low ponytail, letting several loose strands frame her face, and completed the look with a touch of eye makeup and pink-painted lips.

The fitness trainer carried out the workout in a bright, open space with wood flooring. She used a pair of dumbbells for resistance and encouraged those who did not have access to gym equipment to use water bottles instead. The workout consisted of four different exercises, which were separated into individual video clips in the post.

Hanna began her workout with side-to-side front raises, holding one dumbbell in both hands as she raised her arms out to one side and then crossed over to the other. The second exercise in the circuit was thumbs up lateral raises, a move that required both dumbbells. Hanna held them with her palms facing outwards and lifted her arms out to the side, turning her thumb towards the ceiling.

The third exercise in the set was alternating upright rows. Hanna brought both dumbbells up to chest level with her arms bent out to the side and slowly lowered one arm, bringing it back up to her chest and switching to the other arm. The final exercise that Hanna demonstrated was the bent over rear delt variation, which worked the upper shoulder muscles.

In the caption of the post, the fitness model told her followers to complete four rounds of the routine with two minutes rest between rounds. She specified 10 to 15 reps per exercise. Hanna added that if her followers kept a high tempo and took short rests, the shoulder workout would leave them feeling sore.

Hanna’s shoulder workout earned almost 40,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day. Many of her loyal fans left compliments on the workout and the model’s figure in the comments section of the post.

