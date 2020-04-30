Allie Auton Stuns In A Strapless White Bikini

Allie Auton treated her 575,000 Instagram followers to another look at her incredible bikini body this week, much to their delight. The image hit her page on Thursday and has since earned nothing but love.

The Australian stunner posed in her living room for the eye-catching snap, though in her head, she was somewhere quite different. Allie explained in the caption of her post that she was pretending that the room was “actually a beach club in Bali,” and even went as far as to use the Indonesian island as the geotag for the upload. The blond bombshell even dressed for the vacation hot spot by slipping into a skimpy bikini that showed plenty of skin.

Allie stunned in a sexy, strapless two-piece from Oh Polly that popped against her gorgeous tan. The set included a bandeau-style top that showcased her toned shoulders and arms, which were stretched out and rested on the gray sectional couch behind her. The garment fell daringly low on the model’s chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage that threatened to spill out entirely. A tight knot kept it secure on her bosom while also drawing further attention to the scandalous display.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary and showcased her toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating Allie’s flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to the star’s look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. Her platinum tresses were worn down in a middle part and cascaded behind her back. She also wore a full face of makeup to highlight her facial features. The application included a light pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans did not hesitate to shower Allie’s latest Instagram appearance with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped over 15,000 times and has drawn dozens of compliments after just five hours on the platform.

“Looking good girl!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “body goals.”

“This is beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re stunning. You’re my biggest inspiration atm. I love your posts so much. Love you Allie! Keep going,” commented a fourth admirer.

Allie may not be lounging beachside in Bali, but she is still finding ways to show some skin at home. The model recently flaunted her bodacious figure again in a set of white mesh lingerie. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 18,000 likes and 208 comments to date.