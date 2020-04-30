‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Compares Pandemic To 1975 Episode Of Her Classic TV Series

The 'Plague' episode gave viewers a 45-year heads up on how to handle a health pandemic.

Melissa Gilbert says the COVID-19 health pandemic brings back memories of a classic episode of her childhood TV show, Little House on the Prairie.

In a new interview with The New York Post, the 55-year-old former child star, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder on the NBC drama series from 1974 to 1983, reflected on a 1975 episode of the Emmy-winning drama series that focused on typhus outbreak in Walnut Grove. The eerily prophetic episode, which is set in the 1870s, foreshadowed events that are currently taking place during the coronavirus crisis.

In the January 1975 episode, “Plague,” Walnut Grove residents are told to stay home as patriarch Charles Ingalls (played by Michael Landon), Doc Baker (Kevin Hagen), and the town’s pastor, Reverend Alden (Dabbs Greer), attempt to contain the outbreak of the disease in their community. Rev. Alden’s church, which is also the town’s school building, is turned into a temporary hospital and morgue where the sick are quarantined while the source of the outbreak is being investigated.

The episode includes multiple heartbreaking scenes as raging high fevers lead to an unprecedented number of deaths in the small Minnesota town. Gilbert’s Laura reveals that she can only communicate with her beloved Pa from a distance because he’s at high risk of infection while caring for the sick townspeople.

In the interview, Gilbert acknowledged that 45 years after “Plague” first aired on NBC, the events portrayed in the episode mirror what many people in the world are going through right now.

“Even on that tiny scale, so much of what they were doing is now applicable,” the Little House star told The Post. “The town mitigated the situation by getting everyone to quarantine at home, putting the sick in one place, and trying to find the source.”

NBC Television / Wikimedia Commons

Gilbert also noted that, just like today, the Walnut Grove townspeople were “all in it together” as they battled an unknown evil, and that the memorable episode centers on “self-sacrifice for the greater good.”

A subsequent Little House on the Prairie episode, Season 3 ‘s “Quarantine,” featured the town once again on lockdown after Mr. Edwards (Victor French) returned from a nearby town as a carrier of mountain fever.

While no one expected that a health pandemic would make a pair of 40-year-old Little House episodes suddenly feel timely, in a previous interview with Parade, Gilbert noted that series star/executive producer Michael Landon weaved in “very topical stuff” in the storylines for the NBC drama. Gilbert pointed to episodes about drug addiction, human rights, racism, and more throughout the show’s 9-season run.

“The stories we were telling were very reflective of the time that we were living in,” the Little House on the Prairie star said.