Katy Perry Wears A Onesie Covered In Orlando Bloom’s Face

Katy's wearing her love for her fiance all over her body.

Katy Perry put her love for her fiance Orlando Bloom very much on display this week. The singer — who’s currently pregnant with her first child with the British actor — showed off a very unique look during an appearance on Good Morning America when she rocked a onesie emblazoned with nothing but Orlando’s face.

When the star appeared via video call from her home on the ABC morning show on April 29 alongside her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she kept things uber-casual as she sported a zip-up onesie with a hood that was made up entirely of Orlando’s face repeated over and over again.

Hosts Amy Robach and Michael Strahan, who were together in studio, couldn’t help but point out the expectant star’s unique ensemble.

“I see you like to keep your dog and your [fiancé] all around you on your hoodie there,” Amy said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Katy, who had her short blond hair tousled and held up her adorable dog to the camera, admitted that she was proudly “repping” her man, who’s she’s currently self-isolating with amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Yes, my onesie is just his face repeated. I’m repping him while he’s sleeping in with a pillow over his head in the other room, lucky,” she joked, as she even pulled up the hood so she was covered in her fiance from head to toe.

But Katy doesn’t only reserve her Orlando-onsie for just chilling out at home. She admitted that she’s worn the unique look outside too.

“I wear [my onesie] sometimes to my doctor’s appointments,” she quipped, before hinting that her and Orlando’s baby daughter — who’s due sometime this summer — will be the lucky recipient of her outrageous wardrobe.

“I was wondering who was going to inherit all of my absurd costumes,” the “Never Really Over” singer joked.

Plenty of GMA viewers commented on Katy’s fun ensemble on Twitter, while the star stayed in the look for a number of other appearances during the day on The View and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“Katy Perry is wearing an Orlando Bloom face covered onesie. Same girl same. I’d do the same,” one fan said.

“Can we talk about how Katy wears an Orlando onesie to her doctor’s appointments?” another fan quipped.

“Katy Perry is wearing a pullover with Orlando’s face all over it,” a third commented with a crying laughing emoji, adding, “that’s real.”

The star’s latest look at her life in lockdown amid the current pandemic comes shortly after she opened up about how she’s doing while wearing a more dressed-up ensemble earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, during a recent interview with Extra, Katy admitted that she’s had some “horrible” days in lockdown but has also done a lot of bonding with her family while forced to stay home as she prepares to become a mom for the first time.