Witney Carson Honored By Ex ‘DWTS’ Partner Milo Manheim For National Dance Day

Witney Carson was honored by her former Dancing with the Stars partner, celebrity Milo Manheim, with a post in honor of National Dance Day. The Disney Channel star shared one of his favorite memories from the show when the couple performed a routine that honored Milo’s beloved New York City.

Milo shared a clip of the couple performing a themed dance for the second episode of Season 27, which featured celebrities and their professional partners trying to capture the essence of the city that never sleeps. Milo and Witney performed a Charleston to the song “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke.

In the caption, Milo said this was one of his favorite dances ever. He also referred to Witney by a sweet nickname he created during their time as a dance couple on the reality television competition series. His Instagram followers seemed to appreciate the post as well. They flooded the comments section with appreciative statements for the technically challenging footwork.

“Okay but how can someone watch this and tell me that they did not deserve to win that show,” commented one fan, who felt Milo and Witney were robbed of a mirrorball trophy that season.

The couple would come in second place to radio personality Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess, who would eventually go on to score an overall win for the series.

“My favorite couple on Dancing with the Stars,” stated a second follower of the actor.

“Will never get over you two getting robbed,” remarked a third fan.

“How do remember all that dancing and don’t u get nervous,” questioned a fourth follower.

In the Instagram clip, Milo and Witney danced in front of a backdrop that depicted a New York City subway platform. As trains raced on either side of the duo, they performed a flawless Charleston dressed in denim outfits.

The most shocking tidbit regarding this dance was that it was performed during week two of the competition, where most celebrities are still finding their footing in the world of ballroom dance. This dance proved Milo’s natural ability in the discipline and the trust he had in Witney from the beginning of the season.

Along with the dance training he received, the current NYU drama student also gained a pal in Witney, who forged a close relationship with Milo and mentored him throughout the competition. Their bond was evident in many of the behind-the-scenes clips featured on the show and in Milo’s many Instagram posts honoring his pal.