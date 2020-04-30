Tarsha Whitmore Exudes ‘A Divine Vibe’ In A Sexy White Mini Dress

Tarsha Whitmore looked as stunning as ever in her most recent Instagram share, one that included two snaps of the model in a sexy white dress. The double-pic update hit her page on Thursday and has since been flooded with love from her fans.

Both images captured the Australian hottie posing in the middle of a long hallway with white walls and tile floors. A caged, teardrop light fixture hung at the end of the corridor, while a large mirror leaned up against the wall just a few feet behind her. The area may seem familiar to fans, as it appeared to be the same place that Tarsha snapped a steamy selfie for another social media post shared yesterday afternoon.

Tarsha posed in profile, balancing on her trendy heels into a low squat with her arms outstretched and rested on her knees. She turned her head over her shoulder to catch the lens of the camera with an alluring gaze in the first photo while parting her glossy lips in a seductive manner. All seriousness faded by the second snap, however, as the model was caught playfully sticking out her tongue.

The 19-year-old looked smoking hot for her hallway photoshoot in a white mini dress from Lioness that highlighted her deep, allover tan. The sleeveless number showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and featured a flattering ruched detail along the side that tied in a dainty bow at the bottom hem. It appeared slightly baggy through the midsection but clung tight to Tarsha’s rear end as she struck her pose. Also of note was the number’s daringly short length — it hit just to her upper thighs, offering her audience a good look at her toned legs.

Tarsha carried a taupe shoulder bag in her hand, and added a gold bangle bracelet and hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She styled her long, honey-brown tresses in a stylish bun with a few curls falling out to frame her face. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup, an application that included a dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

Many of Tarsha’s 838,000 Instagram followers took the time to show her latest Instagram appearance some love. The upload has earned nearly 8,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments.

“You’re a real goddess,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha was “perfection.”

“You are soooo flawless,” a third admirer quipped.

“Such a gorgeous girl,” commented a fourth follower.

While Tarsha has been generating plenty of new content from home during quarantine, she has also dazzled her fans with a few throwback snaps. In another recent post, the model shared a photo of her sitting on a hammock on the beach in a skimpy orange bikini. Her followers went wild for the snap as well, awarding it more than 34,000 likes and 303 comments to date.