Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Model Body In A Tiny Blue Bikini At The Beach

The lingerie model flashed some skin on the sand.

Alessandra Ambrosio proudly showed off her flawless model body in a skimpy bikini in a throwback beach snap. The former Victoria’s Secret model wowed in the sizzling shot shared to Instagram on April 29 by the official account of her swimwear line, Gal Floripa, as she posed on her knees on the sand.

The Brazilian supermodel posed for the camera with her sand-covered legs bent and out either side of her as she leaned back on her arms with the still ocean stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

Alessandra showed plenty of skin in her two-piece, which made up of an electric blue bikini top with thin straps over her shoulders and a keyhole cut out in the center of her chest to flash even more of her tanned decolletage.

The cut-out on the balconette-style top featured a fun string design across the top which she tied into a bow with multiple beads dangling along the bottom.

Alessandra kept things matching as she paired that with pretty skimpy bikini bottoms in the same vibrant blue which perfectly framed her seriously toned torso.

Those featured thin strings that were tied into bows over both of her hips with the same bead embellishments dangling over her hips. The bottoms showed off plenty of her fit body, as they sat low on the hips and featured only a small piece of material held together by the tiny strings.

The mom of two had her long brunette hair flowing down her back for the beach photo shoot. She looked down towards the sand and tilted her head slightly to the left towards the camera.

Alessandra accessorized with dangling earrings in both ears, shortly after she set pulses racing when she glowed in a nude bikini in another shot posted online.

In the caption, Gal Floripa revealed that the shot was taken from the “archives” during a past beach shoot in the Maldives. The brand also confirmed that the lingerie model wore the Astral bikini in the color described as indigo.

Plenty of fans shared their appreciation in the comments section of the snap, which has received thousands of likes.

“I NEED THIS BIKINI!!! I absolutely love the color!” one Instagram user said.

A second left a message in Alessandra’s native language of Portuguese, writing “Linda” which translates in English to mean “beautiful.”

Another commented with a heart eye and two fire emoji, while others flooded the comments section with different color hearts.

Alessandra often puts her fit and toned body on show in bikinis and swimsuits as she models the latest looks from her brand.

One recent photo showed her hitting the sand once again as she posed for the camera in a plunging shimmering red swimsuit.