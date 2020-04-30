‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Katherine Kelly Lang Welcomes New Grandson, Reign, To The Family

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang has just welcomed her new grandson into the family. She posted an update to Instagram to share the exciting news and post a pic of the newborn recently.

In her caption, Lang posted the glad news that her daughter, Zoe D’Andrea, had given birth the previous day. It was a surprise birth since the baby was born ahead of his due date on Saturday, April 25. Lang reported that despite his early arrival, Baby Reign was “happy, calm, and healthy.”

The handsome little boy is Lang’s second grandchild. D’Andrea had a little girl two years ago called Zuma. She also features in the multi-pic post that Lang shared on her social media pages.

In the first snap, D’Andrea showed off her baby bump. On April 20, Lang shared on Instagram that her daughter was in the final throes of her pregnancy. Lang wore a straw hat and sunglasses, while D’Andrea showed off her burgeoning bump in a white turtleneck sweater and slacks.

“She has one more month for her due date. Zoe is being so brave. My heart goes out to my daughter and all the pregnant women during this time.”

The following picture shows the newest addition to the family. The tiny, handsome little boy took center stage in the photo. He kept his eyes shut and was swaddled in a striped receiving blanket. Reign also wore a beanie and lay snuggled next to his mother.

The final photo has big sister, Zuma, celebrating the birth of her brother. The blond child exuberantly waved a “Happy Birthday’ balloon in the living room in front of a fireplace. An adorable puppy also partook in the fun.

Lang has loads of fans on her social media accounts. Most know her as Brooke Logan from The Bold and the Beautiful and have followed her journey through the years. She was inundated with well-wishes from fellow cast members and fans as they shared in her joy. The image garnered close to 22,000 likes, while over 1,300 fans took to the comments section to congratulate Lang and D’Andrea.

“So happy for you all. Enjoy that beautiful grandson. P.S. Kelly, you’re to0 young looking to be a grandma. Must be those wonderful facials,” said an Instagram user.

“Pregnancy really agrees with Zoe!! The baby is beautiful! Congratulations!” another person congratulated the family.

While most of The Bold and the Beautiful current cast members also weighed in with their congratulations, a past cast member also wished Lang well. Adrienne Frantz, who is also expecting her second child, congratulated Lang and D’Andrea.

“That is such wonderful news!!! Congratulations!!! Love you and can’t wait to meet the baby!!!” Frantz raved.