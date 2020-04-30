‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Vinny Faces Roommates Over Jenni Drama In New Orleans

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family found its most unlikely members at odds last week when it was revealed that Jenni “JWoww” Farley was upset with Vinny Guadagnino. She felt he did not tell her the complete truth about what happened between her boyfriend Zack Carpinello and roommate Angelina Pivarnick. Vinny, who usually stays out of any arguments between the members of the group, is now in the hot seat.

During last week’s episode of the MTV series, Jenni and Angelina finally spoke about the events that transpired during a Las Vegas outing between the longtime pals. The women settled their differences after Jenni saw Zack’s questionable behavior play out during the episode as it aired.

In an episode from last season, Zack inappropriately touched Angelina at a club while a drunken Jenni lay at his feet. Vinny saw the entire exchange. Instead of telling Jenni the truth about what happened, he played down the events of the evening when she confronted him. To his roommates, Vinny was bolder in his description, telling them how wrong Zack’s actions were.

In a new Instagram post, a sneak peek of tonight’s episode has Vinny facing off against his roommates. They feel he needs to speak to Jenni about why instead of sending up a red flag for his pal, he played it safe.

“All the focus is going on me,” he says in the social media clip. “I’m not used to being in the drama, I don’t want to be in the drama, but hey, here I am.”

Angelina, Jenni, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese are together in New Orleans to celebrate Angelina’s bachelorette party. Their fun is crashed by Vinny, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who want in on the good times.

“When I saw the episode with you telling her how it went down, I feel like you were tiptoeing around it because you didn’t want to upset her,” Angelina says.

Her comment is echoed by Deena, who tells Vinny how hurt his roommate is that he wasn’t forthcoming about what he witnessed.

In turn, Vinny doesn’t think he owes Jenni an apology, citing that he has no idea what she wants him to say because either way, he will be wrong in her eyes.

This leads to a vibrant discussion between the pals as they try to hash out the issue so they can move on with the celebration of Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira. Vinny effectively stops the squabbling by pouring himself a drink, an uncharacteristic move since taking control of his health with a keto diet two years ago. This makes Deena happy, stating “we love drunken Vinny.”

This episode will be one of the last as the show wraps its current season with the airing of Angelina’s wedding. This situation will expose a series of explosive events that will take place that could spell the end of the friendship between the friends moving forward.