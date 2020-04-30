‘RHOBH’ Fans Blast Sutton Stracke After She Makes Teddi Mellencamp Cry During Disastrous Dinner Party

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars had another 'Dinner Party From Hell.'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are reacting to an awkward exchange between Teddi Mellencamp and Bravo newcomer Sutton Stracke during a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, the group—which also includes Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais—played a “game” in which they were to reveal their first impressions of one another, per E! News.

After a series of carefully worded niceties between some of the Housewives, Sutton was brutally honest and told Teddi that when she first met her she thought she would be “a little boring.” While the accountability coach tried to awkwardly laugh the comment off, Sutton quipped, “Are we supposed to be honest or not?”

Sutton went on to clarify that was simply her “first impression,” then added that when she found out Teddi was also pregnant her reaction was, “God help us!” She included an eye roll and threw her head back for effect.

While Sutton tried to turn the diss around by telling the daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp, “You’re way more interesting than I thought,” things escalated as talk turned to Teddi’s upcoming retreat and how she told the ladies that she “didn’t care” if they came or not.

A hormonal Teddi ultimately broke down in tears and left the dinner table. And while Sutton tried to later apologize for offending her, it was clear Teddi was not in a forgiving mood. Sutton later admitted she didn’t regret what she said because it was the truth.

In comments to Teddi Mellencamp’s Instagram post about the episode, several fans said it’s already time for Sutton to “go.”

“First impression is that Sutton is a big meanie. I hope I’m wrong,” one fan wrote.

“Sutton needs to go! Hope she’s not on there all season,” another wrote.

“I can’t even imagine being pregnant and having to deal with all that bullsh*t,” another fan wrote to Teddi.

And on Twitter, fans noted that Sutton’s constant rehashing of Teddi’s awkward retreat invite is already getting old. The wealthy party planner was also called out for her insincere apology to the veteran Housewives star.

“If Sutton was ‘uncomfortable’ or sorry she would’ve gone after Teddi to apologize sincerely,” one Twitter user wrote. “She’s not uncomfortable, she knows exactly what she’s doing! Game on ladies, Teddi’s down, who is next!”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Sutton was recently demoted to a “Friend” of the Housewives instead of a full-time cast member on the Bravo reality show.