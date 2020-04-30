Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Pink Corset Dress For The Latest Episode Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer, which airs every week on Fox. The successful hit song is on its third season and has seen the likes of JoJo Siwa take part. Last night, another episode aired meaning another celebrity was unmasked. As always, Scherzinger looked very glam.

The “When I Grow Up” songstress stunned in a strapless pink corset dress that was relatively low-cut. The garment displayed her decolletage and her arms. She accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and applied a glossy pink lip. Scherzinger opted for black mascara and eyeliner while sporting her dark straight long hair down with a fringe.

She posted two photos within one upload. The singer was captured from the waist up in front of a plain backdrop.

In the first shot, Scherzinger looked at the camera lens with a pouty expression. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper placed both arms beside her and looked very alluring.

In the next frame, Scherzinger was photographed standing in the same position. However, she raised her head slightly and sported a strong fierce expression.

For her caption, she joked around with her followers ahead of the episode asking if they were ready for a “bangin'” time because she was sporting a fringe.

In the span of six hours, Scherzinger’s post racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Absolutely stunning pictures. The colors are amazing,” one user wrote.

“THAT BEAT! THAT DRESS! Perfection,” another devotee shared.

“U are a bundle of positive energy and inspiration for all of us,” remarked a third fan.

“Freaking loved this look! You are a goddess,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Last night, The Astronaut’s time on the show came to an end and they were eliminated from the competition.

When they were unmasked, it was revealed to be country singer Hunter Hayes, who Scherzinger managed to guess correctly. The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper expressed that The Astronaut was her favorite contestant this season because they wore their heart on their sleeve and had great energy.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. In another recent Instagram upload, she proved that she is a woman of many talents. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer black garment with multicolored sequins embroidered all over. Scherzinger showed off her skills and did the splits directly facing the camera. She held onto a mop and made everything look effortless.