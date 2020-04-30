Keke Palmer Twerks In A String Bikini And Shows Off Bright Orange Hair

Keke was dancing to one of her new songs.

Keke Palmer showed off her wild new hairstyle while rocking a revealing bikini. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old musician and actress took to Instagram to share a snippet of a new song with her 9.1 million followers. She also treated her fans to a short dance performance.

The former True Jackson, VP star was sporting a vibrant new hair color that was almost the same shade of orange as the logo for Nickelodeon, the kids’ TV network where she rose to fame. Keke was wearing her curly locks styled in an elegant updo. Her thick hair was piled high on top of her head, and a few stray locks framed her face. The top section of her hair was a much lighter shade of orange than the length, creating an eye-catching contrast.

For her living room show, Keke flaunted her phenomenal figure in a leopard-print string bikini. The garment featured a natural color palette of tan, brown, and black. The swimsuit had a slight sheen to it, and it glittered in the light as Keke moved. Her slide-style bikini top had large triangle cups and string ties around the neck and back. Her matching bottoms had a cheeky back that put her curvy backside on full display. Keke was wearing the stretchy string sides pulled up high on her shapely hips.

For her beauty look, Keke sported a glossy coral lip, smokey purple eye shadow, and long fluttery eyelashes. Her flawless skin had an all-over glow.

The Hustlers star was playing an upbeat dance song that was all about having a big booty. In the caption of her post, she wrote that it was created by her alter ego, Kiki. The “Sticky” singer also promised that she’d be releasing new music from her upcoming album, The Boss, all throughout 2020.

The Scream Queens actress flashed her dazzling smile at the camera as she danced around her living room. She tugged on her bikini top, pointed at the camera, and turned to the side to twerk. Keke also mouthed the words to her song while she moved.

As of this writing, Keke’s energetic performance has been rewarded with over 235,000 likes from her Instagram followers. Her fans also flocked to the comments section of her post, which was flooded with thousands of rave reviews.

“Wow! Let’s talk about the hair and the body,” read one response to her video.

“You are GLOWING ma’am,” gushed another fan.

“Hot girl summer vibes,” a third admirer remarked.

“My first thought was… OMG if pebbles from the Flintstones was black and grew up!” read a fourth comment. “Yaaasss loving this!! Gorgeous!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Keke talked about getting in touch with her sexy side to play a stripper in the hit movie Hustlers, and it looks like she’s now bringing some of that same energy to her music.