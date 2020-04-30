Abby Dowse Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top In Sultry New Selfie

Abby Dowse thrilled her Instagram followers with yet another steamy bikini shot shared this morning, showing off her insane body in a scandalous two-piece that barely covered her chest. The bombshell rocked a sexy bandeau number that was knotted in the front, cramming her voluptuous assets behind a narrow strip of ruched fabric. The racy swimsuit exposed an eyeful of underboob, as Abby looked like she was about to spill out of the bottom of her top.

For her latest update, Abby modeled a black bikini from Fashion Nova — one of the many online retailers she collaborates with. The swimsuit was comprised of a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top and what appeared to be thong bottoms. The top sat low on her perky bust, showing off her cleavage and creating plenty of decolletage, which Abby coquettishly adorned with a black choker that sported a dainty, circular pendant. Meanwhile, the skimpy bottoms were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her tiny waist. The high-cut thong had no trouble showcasing her slender hips and the scoop waistline exposed her toned tummy.

Abby showed off the swimsuit in a full-body selfie that flaunted her lean physique and killer curves. Snapped out on her balcony, the sizzling blonde gave off sultry vibes as she posed on her knees with her legs widely parted. She was sitting comfortably on a white jute rug and cocked her hip, all the while holding her hand on her thigh. The posture emphasized her hourglass figure, keeping the focus on her chiseled midriff and overspilling bust.

The 30-year-old model slipped on a pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers for comfort. She topped off her look with a trendy pair of shield sunglasses, also in black. Her long, golden locks were pulled up into tight buns, showing off the large hoop earrings she was wearing. Abby added some extra bling with a chain bracelet and a couple of rings on her fingers. She further accessorized with a chic white manicure that perfectly harmonized with her sporty beach ensemble.

Her glam was also on point, as Abby was wearing a glossy pink shade on her provocatively parted lips. Although her massive shades completely covered her eyes, fans could notice the effort she put into her makeup for the shot.

The simple, all-white decor didn’t take any attention away from her but served to spotlight her scanty, dark swimwear instead. The background captured the outer wall of her building, showing a tall column that decorated the front of the edifice. A large potted plant rested in a corner of the balcony, right next to the glass railing. The shot also showed a glimpse of Abby’s mirror frame, which was made out of white carved wood.

Abby made her caption all about her lush, decorative plant, which she dubbed “my palm tree.”

“Nobody looking at the palm hunnni [sic],” quipped one Instagrammer, adding a mind-blown and fire emoji.

“Cat mom and plant mom [big-grin emoji],” commented another person, referring to Abby’s white cat, Lily, who is often featured on the model’s page. “Absolutely most gorgeous in the world,” continued the message,” ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

The upload raked in more than 14,200 likes from her fans, who also left 375 messages under her selfie.

“That body,” gushed one Instagram user, followed by a fire emoji.

“Looking like you’re from the future with those shades [big-grin emoji] Would finally make sense how you’re just flawless,” wrote another follower, trailed by a pair of heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji.

