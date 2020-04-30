YouTube Star Gabi DeMartino Stuns In Black Lacy Lingerie on Instagram

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who rose to fame on the platform making videos with twin sister Niki DeMartino, amazed her followers when she posted a photo of her posing in just a bra and panties.

The content creator, who now creates videos for her own channel “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” rocked an all-black ensemble that highlighted her fit, petite body. The bra featured black lace straps and the bra cups had black lines in a criss-cross design covering her chest. A tattoo can be seen on her upper left chest, which reads “breathin'” – a nod to her doppelganger, Ariana Grande’s 2018 song.

The matching panties were just as lacy, hugging her hips and showing off her model-like legs. The vlogger stood in front of her mirror to take the flick, giving followers another angle to check out. Her derriere was only partly visible as she posed with her left leg popped forward. Her arms hide her toned stomach, as she tugged on her brown and blonde ombre hair. The mirror always exposed a second tattoo on her right hip.

Gabi sported basic eyeglasses with black trimming on the top of the frames, partly concealing her eyeshadow look. Her eyebrows are shaped and filled in, and she is sporting a berry lip color. She chose a simple pearl necklace to rock above the pretty lace bra. She also put on numerous finger rings for the photo.

The caption reads “tell me about it, stud” with a black heart emoji following, referring to the quote made famous from 1978 film, Grease.

DeMartino is seemingly in her bedroom posing for this flick, as many celebrities have been these days due to being quarantined at home. The coronavirus pandemic, which claimed thousands of lives across the world, has pushed many people into their homes where they have been posing for social media content.

Gabi’s 4.3 million followers expressed their passion for her new photo, giving her over 43,200 comments and more than 700 comments.

“How are u real,” commented one fan.

“A WHOLE VICTORIA’S SECRET ANGEL,” expressed a second user, adding numerous heart-eyed emojis at the end of the comment.

“Slay gab you look so good!” wrote another follower, with dehydrated face emojis.

“HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO BREATHE AFTER THIS,” commented a fourth fan.

This recent post is a far cry from Gabi’s most recent Instagram flick. The Inquisitr reported on a photo DeMartino took at home while painting. She sat in front of a stone waterfall in a short-sleeved, floral white peasant mini dress.