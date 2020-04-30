University Of Nebraska Accused Of Failure To Protect Alleged Sexual Assault Victims In Lawsuit Against NCAA

The University of Nebraska (UNL) is one of three schools named in a new lawsuit against the NCAA alleging they didn’t properly investigate, or protect students who made allegations of sexual assault against Husker athletes. ESPN reports a total of seven women, including three athletes, brought the lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday. Each of the seven allege they were sexually assaulted by male athletes at Nebraska, Michigan State and one unnamed college.

The suit was brought against the NCAA instead of the individual schools because the women allege the organization failed in its role as overseers of those schools. Among other charges, the suit claims the organization did not attempt to supervise employees who were in positions that dealt with alleged sexual assaults.

In the case of Nebraska, former UNL volleyball player Capri Davis claims one of the reasons she decided to leave the Huskers and transfer to Texas is because of how the university handled her complaint against two football players she said grabbed her buttocks at a party. A friend of Davis, who is also part of the lawsuit, says the players did the same to her.

The players accused of the assault aren’t named in the lawsuit but ESPN sources say they are Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt. The pair were reported to the school’s Title IX office but were found not responsible for the supposed assault. Davis’ friend, who is not named in the suit, also told the university that LeGrone and a different Nebraska football player raped her in 2018.

The university again found the players were not responsible for the alleged crimes. Last fall, another woman, who is not involved in the lawsuit, told the university LeGrone and Hunt had sex with her against her wishes. This time, Nebraska found they were responsible. The players have also had criminal charges filed against them. Hunt and LeGrone were kicked off the team just ahead of the 2019 season and were officially expelled from the university this spring.

In a separate incident, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star, Davis alleges a member of the athletic department approached her about rumors she had become pregnant with a football player’s baby. Davis claimed she was pressured to take to social media to denounce the allegations but the alleged father was not.

The lawsuit alleges the NCAA knew about Nebraska’s lack of action on those and other reports saying it is “fully aware of UNL acts and omissions regarding a failure to address gender discrimination on its campus, including sexual violence perpetrated by its male student-athletes.”

Neither the NCAA or a representative of Nebraska was willing to comment on the suit on Wednesday.