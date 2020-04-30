Saweetie Sizzles On Instagram In Pink Bikini While Sucking On A Lollipop

Rapper Saweetie took to Instagram to flaunt her curvaceous bikini body, posting seven different photos of herself lounging in her pool.

The “Icy Girl” hitmaker turned up the heat in a matching bubblegum pink bikini while sitting atop a pink, seashell-shaped inflatable. In the first shot, she playfully sucked on a red lollipop while squinting at the camera. She paired the swim attire with large diamond hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

Saweetie kept the color theme by rocking lengthy pink acrylic nails, with a similar hue in her hexagon-framed sunglasses. She also sported pink lipgloss and long eyelash extensions.

In two subsequent photos, the rapper seductively gazed off to the side while basking in the sun. The fourth photo showed her in a similar pose, looking away from the camera while holding the lollipop in her hand.

The next shot featured Saweetie slightly leaning back on the inflatable with her eyes closed. The sixth frame showed her smiling directly at the camera with the lollipop in her mouth.

The last image was a blurry shot of Saweetie adjusting her sunglasses while still holding the sucker in her hand. Her other hand was down on the floaty.

In just five hours, Saweetie received over 712,000 likes and more than 7,200 comments. The entertainer alluded to her followers in the caption, saying that her amazing snaps are the result of her being “consistent,” thus bringing some motivation to her fans.

“Thank you, I’ll never EVER slack again,” wrote one follower.

“BODY GOALSSS!” commented another fan, adding three heart-eyed emoji.

Most of the commenters, however, praised the gorgeous musician for her looks.

“Yassss girl!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“One moment while I catch my breath,” wrote a fourth follower, with a heart-eyed emoji following.

The bikini-clad West Coast native geotagged her location in Los Angeles, where, much like many other celebrities, she was presumably quarantining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saweetie has been giving her followers plenty of spicy posts to cope with being cooped up in their homes. As reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a set of photos to her Instagram where she rocked a white crop top with the word “icy” written across it in sparkly letters. She also sported beads on her waist, pink lip gloss, and the same pink acrylic nails.