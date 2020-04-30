Draya Michele Flaunts Her Cleavage In Plunging White Top For Latest Steamy Post

Draya Michele has been providing her Instagram followers with a steady dose of steamy updates in recent weeks. For her most recent post she flaunted serious cleavage while wearing a plunging white top.

The model has kept busy and steadily posted photos in a variety of scintillating looks while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. She has used the shelter-in-place order as an opportunity to post even more on social media. Over the past few days she has put her versatile beauty on display in a sexy bikini snap, a shot in sportswear, and an image in evening wear.

On Wednesday night she treated fans to a photo in a plunging white top that showed off her ample cleavage. The 35-year-old – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – had her hair slicked back, and her signature pout on her face. Michele held both her hands up just below her collarbone on either side of the v-cut top which helped accentuate her breasts.

The former Basketball Wives star sported several accessories including two bracelets on her left arm, earrings, and a body necklace that hung straight down her chest. Michele stood in front of a blank wall, and had on a light shade of lipstick while wearing a tight-fitting black skirt that completed the look. She included a caption about her eyes

Michele’s 8 million Instagram followers flocked to the picture as it quickly earned more than 98,000 likes in just over three hours after going live. The fashion designer received over 920 comments on the eye-catching photo. Many of her fans could only express their satisfaction with fire and heart-eye emoji as those flooded the replies. Multiple comments referenced the model’s caption.

“I’m not looking at the eyes,” one follower admitted.

“You got that scary look that you had in that one movie,” another fan commented.

“It really is!!” a person wrote referring to the caption.

One fan detailed the painstaking depths he would go through just to have an interaction with Michele.

“I would eat a Brillo pad just for you to reply to my comment,” he wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Michele left fans salivating when she showed off her killer curves in a light-blue bikini. The actress stood with her booty and hands pressed against a white brick wall, and hunched over to accentuate her assets. That post received over 233,000 likes and 2,400 comments as fans replied to the stunning shot, and her “#demontime” caption.