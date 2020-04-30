Bruna Rangel Lima And Eva Quiala Tease Instagram Followers With Racy New Video

Instagram models Bruna Rangel Lima And Eva Quiala have teased their combined 5 million followers with a racy new video posted recently. As to be expected, their legions of fans instantly responded.

In the short clip, both models lounged on an ornate-carved bed. On top of white sheets, many beige and white pillows are propped up. One smaller cushion has the words “Love us” emblazoned across it. A matching bedside table with a similar scalloped shell pattern is to the left of the bed. On the other side, a black modern side table with a small vase of roses and an inspirational quote image completes the bedroom look.

Laying on the vast bed on their stomachs, Bruna and Eva wear matching bright red bikinis that leave little to the imagination. The thong-styled bottoms have clear straps at either side and the top follows in a similar fashion.

Both models have their hair down. Bruna’s lighter locks are straightened, whereas Eva has gone for a messier, bed-hair look.

Bruna wears a matching red nail polish whereas Eva tones things down a little with a natural pink shade.

“Name a better duo,” the clip is captioned with.

As the video plays and the sun streams into the room, the duo teases their followers by pouting at the camera. Eva also bites at her thumb at one point as they kick their feet out behind them. In addition, the pair also cuddle up to one another as they smile suggestively, and, by the end of the clip, they giggle for their fans.

Photographer Kenny Deveaux Jr. was tagged in the post.

As soon as the video was posted, their followers started to respond. Within 19 hours, the clip had amassed 373,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

“U girls look amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are the best,” a fan said.

“WOW you two are outstanding,” said yet another.

“Beautiful lady’s,” a person wrote, also using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of the comments were merely rows of emoji as a way to capture how the girls’ followers felt about the video. By far the most popular was the fire emoji but many others were also prevalent. Also included regularly were the heart, heart-eyed, peach, and clapping emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna recently wowed her followers by wearing a strappy blue-and-white-striped swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.