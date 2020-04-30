Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Curves In Plunging Blue-Striped Swimwear

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima has wowed her 3.9 million followers with her latest swimwear snap. Her legions of fans instantly responded.

Bruna posed in her latest Instagram image wearing a strappy swimsuit with thin blue and white stripes. Large gold feathers are also a feature of the plunging outfit that leaves little to the imagination. Her ample chest is exposed between the multitude of straps.

Kneeling on a bed with white sheets and plenty of plush pillows, the celebrity stretched one arm up and positioned it behind her head as she gazed seductively at the camera. As a result of this, a small blue butterfly tattoo is on display on her inner upper arm. Her toned muscles are also highlighted. On the bed behind the model, a pile of clothing is seen off to one side of the shot.

The swimsuit is cut away at either side which then showed off a trim and toned waist. Leaning her elbow against a wall, Bruna is able to strike a post that also shows off her pert derriere to some degree as she tucks her other arm behind it.

Bruna’s long blond locks are straightened and cascade over one shoulder. Wearing minimal makeup, her plump lips are highlighted in a peach color. Similar shading is seen across her eyelids. She also opted for minimal jewelry in the photo. A thin bracelet adorns one wrist and a delicate gold necklace is also worn.

“Catching the blessings,” Bruna captioned the image.

As soon as the Instagram model posted the snap, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours of posting, the picture had gathered 64,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Cute suit!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’re sooo sooo beautiful wow,” a fan said.

“And now my insta feed was blessed by you,” another person commented, adding a heart and the clapping emoji for further effect.

In fact, many fans merely used emoji in order to convey how they felt. Most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and kissing emoji as people rushed to comment on the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently posted in a bright red crop top and leggings. Standing tall, the Instagram celebrity took the selfie while holding her long hair out of the way of the outfit she wore so that her followers could catch the full effect of the deep color.